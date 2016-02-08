The unique TriActive+ nozzle performs 3 cleaning actions in one go, to deliver a high cleaning performance. The nozzle is suitable for use on all types of floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
This product
- {discount-value}
TriActive+ multi-purpose nozzle
Total
recurring payment
3 cleaning actions in one go
with side brushes and large front opening
Suitable for all floors
Universal fitting
With connection adapter
Large front opening for big crumbs
The TriActive+ nozzle picks up more big particles due to its large front opening.
Side brushes to clean along walls
The TriActive+ nozzle is equipped with soft brushes on the sides, to improve the cleaning performance alongside walls and furniture.
Soleplate designed for high dust pick-up
The TriActive+ nozzle is equipped with a special soleplate design, to maximize the dust removal on carpets and hard floors.
Suction power from 3 directions
The TriActive+ nozzle has air channels that allow dust removal from the front of nozzle, as well as from the side. With one stroke, dust is being removed from 3 directions.
Suitable for all hard floors and carpets
The nozzle is suitable to operate on all types of floors: hard floors (parquet, tiles, vinyl) and especially carpets.
A connection adapter makes the nozzle universally fitting
The nozzle is provided together with a connection adapter. Thus, it is compatible with Philips, Miele, Electrolux, AEG, Bosch, Siemens, Samsung, Rowenta, Hoover, LG, Panasonic, Zelmer models and many other vacuum cleaners with 32 or 35 mm connection.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.