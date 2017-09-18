  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • High suction power High suction power High suction power
    • Play Pause

      2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

      FC8293/61

      High suction power

      The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      2000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      2000 Series

      Bagged vacuum cleaner

      Total

      recurring payment

      High suction power

      With 1800 W motor for great cleaning results

      • 1800 W
      • Super Clean Air filter
      • 3L
      1800W durable motor for high suction power

      1800W durable motor for high suction power

      Durable 1800W generates strong suction power for great cleaning results.

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

      Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

      Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

      Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

      Large 3-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

      Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

      Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

      Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

      Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* particles

      Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.

      Technical Specifications

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle
        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        On board

      • Design

        Color
        Sporty red

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403 x 263 x 220  mm
        Weight of product
        4.3  kg

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1600  W
        Sound power level
        81  dB
        Vacuum (max)
        23  kPa
        Input power (max)
        1800  W
        Suction power (max)
        300  W

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Dust capacity
        3  l
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air filter
        Motor filter
        1 layer foam filter

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Cord length
        6  m
        Wheel type
        Plastic

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.