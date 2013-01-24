Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    2000 Series

    Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC8293/61
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • High suction power High suction power High suction power
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

      FC8293/61
      Find support for this product

      High suction power

      The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.00
      Find similar products

      2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

      High suction power

      The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all bag-vacuum-cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        2000 Series

        2000 Series

        Bagged vacuum cleaner

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        High suction power

        With 1800 W motor for great cleaning results

        • 1800 W
        • Super Clean Air filter
        • 3L
        1800W durable motor for high suction power

        1800W durable motor for high suction power

        Durable 1800W generates strong suction power for great cleaning results.

        Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

        Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

        Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

        Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

        Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

        9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

        Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

        Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

        Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

        Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

        Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

        Large 3-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

        Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

        Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

        Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

        Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of particles

        Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Input power (IEC)
          1600  W
          Input power (max)
          1800  W
          Sound power level
          81  dB
          Suction power (max)
          300  W
          Vacuum (max)
          23  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          9  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          6  m
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic
          Tube coupling
          Conical

        • Design

          Color
          Sporty red

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag Classic Long Performance
          Dust capacity
          3  L
          Exhaust filter
          Super Clean Air filter
          Motor filter
          1 layer foam filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          Crevice tool
          Accessory storage
          On board
          Standard nozzle
          Multi-purpose nozzle

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          403 x 263 x 220  mm
          Weight of product
          4.3  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us