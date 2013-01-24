Home
    FC8022/04
      s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits

      s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits

        Better filtration, ideal for allergy sufferers

        • 4 x dust bags
        • One standard fits all
        • Anti-allergy filtration
        The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

        s-bag® Anti-Allergy has high filtration to capture pollen, dust particles, dust mites, mite allergens and cat allergens as small as 1 micron. This level of filtration significantly reduces exposore to allergens in your family and is of benefit to asthma and allergy sufferers.

        The s-bag® Anti-Allergy is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

        The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory specifications

          Number of dust bags
          4

        • Suitable for

          PowerLife
          • FC8320 - FC8329
          • FC8450 - FC8459
          PowerGo
          • FC8240 - FC8246
          • FC8293 - FC8296
          • FC8250
          • FC8253
          • FC8289
          Performer Compact
          • FC8366 - FC8367
          • FC8370 - FC8379
          • FC8383 - FC8389
          PerformerActive
          • FC8563
          • FC8574 - FC8579
          • FC8584 - FC8589
          Jewel
          FC9050 - FC9079
          Performer
          • FC8680 - FC8682
          • FC9150 - FC9179
          PerformerPro
          FC9180 - FC9199
          Performer Expert
          FC8720 - FC8728
          Performer Silent
          • FC8741
          • FC8743
          • FC8745
          • FC8779 - FC8786
          Performer Ultimate
          • FC8921 - FC8925
          • FC8941 - FC8957

