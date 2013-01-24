Home
    FC8383/61
    Full performance, high suction power
      Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC8383/61
      Full performance, high suction power

      The new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with minimum effort. AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer. The ExtraClean nozzle removes dust efficiently on all floors.

        Full performance, high suction power

        Compact yet powerful with AirflowMax technology

        • 2000 W
        • Super Clean Air filter
        • 3L
        S-bag Classic Long Performance lasts up to 50% longer

        S-bag Classic Long Performance lasts up to 50% longer

        This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high level of suction power and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

        2000 W motor for strong suction power

        2000 W motor for strong suction power

        2000 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.

        ActiveLock couplings to easily adjust to each cleaning task

        ActiveLock couplings to easily adjust to each cleaning task

        The ActiveLock couplings allow you to easily connect and disconnect the different nozzles and accessories from the telescopic tube while cleaning.

        Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

        Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

        The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer* to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fibre structures in the dustbag absorb dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding a reduction in suction power.

        Compact and light for effortless cleaning and easy storage

        Compact and light for effortless cleaning and easy storage

        Thanks to its small size, the appliance can be easily stored, saving valuable space. The light weight makes it easy to carry around.

        Super Clean Air filter captures >99% of particles

        Super Clean Air filter captures >99% of particles

        The Super Clean Air filter captures >99% of harmful particles such as pollen, dust mites or pet hair. So you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home!

        New ExtraClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

        New ExtraClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

        The new ExtraClean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanning on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed with a large front opening to pick up big crumbs, while at the same time it seals closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of the fine dust.

        On-board accessories for ultimate convenience

        The vacuum cleaner is designed with integrated accessories, so that you do not need to carry extra pieces around while you clean. The crevice tool is located on the canister, always ready to use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Sound power level
          83  dB
          Suction power (max)
          375  W
          Vacuum (max)
          23,5  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          8  m
          Carrying handle
          Front
          Cord length
          5  m
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Tube coupling
          ActiveLock

        • Design

          Color
          Deep Black

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag Classic Long Performance
          Dust capacity
          3  L
          Exhaust filter
          Super Clean Air filter
          Motor filter
          1 layer foam filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Integrated brush
          Standard nozzle
          ExtraClean nozzle

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          400 x 282 x 251  mm
          Weight of product
          4.5  kg

