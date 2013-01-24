Home
    Impact

    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8390/01
    Durable and reliable
      Impact Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC8390/01
      Durable and reliable

      Compact yet reliable and powerful 1500 W vacuum cleaner that’s very easy to manoeuvre and to store when not in use. It has a 5-layer filtration system and large control pedals. See all benefits

        Vacuum cleaner with bag

        Durable and reliable

        • HomeCare
        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.

        Crevice nozzle

        The crevice nozzle accessory lets you reach easily into narrow spaces such as between cushions or behind the microwave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Wild lime

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag classic
          Dust capacity
          2  L
          Exhaust filter
          Microfilter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          Crevice tool
          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Standard nozzle
          All-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          31  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1300  W
          Input power (max)
          1500  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          80  dB
          Suction power (max)
          275  W
          Vacuum (max)
          25  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          9  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          6  m
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic

