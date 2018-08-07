Ok, so.. to begin with, the whole water technology works very bad. Like REALLY bad, let's say at first it is clean and works ok, but in few months the thing is so dirty you wish you could dump it in the trash. Cause that were this thing belongs to. The power of the cleaner is also extremely poor. Therefore it doesn't even do the job. ok, now let's talk about the pros of this very model: ......... hmm... I think that there is a blank space!! Philips is a great company and they have some very good products out there, but this one is just.. well, trash. I very rarely write negative comments, however this is just a disaster. Thus, I would strongly recommend that you buy something else. I hope the comment isn't mean, but I just got tired of this trash.