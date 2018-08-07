2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8471/61
1700W
PowerCyclone 4
EPA 10 motor filter
PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.
The pleated EPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from cloggin fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.
4.0
of 5
9
Reviews
Mag10
07/08/2018
Singapore
Powerful and quiet
[Employee of philipsglobal] I am very happy with this vacuum cleaner. It's not noisy at all and it's quite powerful. It takes me significantly less time to vacuum my apartment than with my previous one. It's very easy to handle and light so I can drag it around the apartment, and doesn't take too much space. I would definitely recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8471/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8471/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
jag3008
26/04/2017
Singapore
Easy and Simple
This Bagless Vacuum is easy and simple to use. Just bought this product online and is compact without any worry replace bag..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8471/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8471/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Leely
13/08/2016
Singapore
Affordable yet powerful
I really admit that this one is quiet and very powerful suction, makes everything super clean. Though the downside is no brush included which I hope there is for easier cleaning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8471/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC8471/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Suction power tested in accordance with international standard DIN EN 60312/11/2008, tested by external test institute SLG Prüf-und zertifizierungs GmbH (Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V., January 2013).