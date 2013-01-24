Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    PowerPro Compact

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8471/61
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Higher suction power* for a better clean Higher suction power* for a better clean Higher suction power* for a better clean
      -{discount-value}

      PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

      FC8471/61
      Find support for this product

      Higher suction power* for a better clean

      The new Philips PowerPro Compact delivers powerful performance without compromises thanks to the PowerCyclone 4 technology and advanced bucket design See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $199.00
      Find similar products

      PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Higher suction power* for a better clean

      The new Philips PowerPro Compact delivers powerful performance without compromises thanks to the PowerCyclone 4 technology and advanced bucket design See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all bagless-vacuum-cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        PowerPro Compact

        PowerPro Compact

        Bagless vacuum cleaner

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Higher suction power* for a better clean

        With PowerCyclone 4 Technology

        • 1700W
        • PowerCyclone 4
        • EPA 10 motor filter
        PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

        PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

        PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

        The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

        The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

        The pleated EPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from cloggin fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

        Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

        Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

        This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

        Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

        Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

        The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dust bin.

        1700 Watt motor generating 330 Watt suction power

        1700 Watt motor generating 330 Watt suction power

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Star blue

        • Performance

          Input power (max)
          1700  W
          Input power (IEC)
          1400  W
          Suction power (max)
          330  W
          Vacuum (max)
          25  kPa
          Airflow (max)
          35  l/s
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          84  dB

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          1.5  L
          Exhaust filter
          Sponge
          Motor filter
          Washable foam inlet filter

        • Usability

          Action radius
          9  m
          Cord length
          6  m
          Tube type
          Fixed 2-piece metal tube
          Carrying handle
          Front
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Wheel type
          Plastic

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Standard nozzle
          Multi-purpose nozzle
          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          4.5  kg
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          406x285x238  mm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Suction power tested in accordance with international standard DIN EN 60312/11/2008, tested by external test institute SLG Prüf-und zertifizierungs GmbH (Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V., January 2013).

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us