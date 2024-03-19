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2 year warranty
30-day return
Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
All series
PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
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FC8471/61
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8471/61 - English (US)
User Manual Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner - English (US)
All (5)
Are accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner
How and when do I clean the exhaust filter?
How should I clean the filter of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips Vacuum Cleaner
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