  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    SilentStar

    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9302/01
    Find support for this product
    • The power of silence The power of silence The power of silence
      -{discount-value}

      SilentStar Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC9302/01
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all Bag vacuum cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SilentStar

        SilentStar

        Vacuum cleaner with bag

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        The power of silence

        Tough on dust, gentle on your ears

        • Eco
        • SilentSeal nozzle
        • HEPA 13 washable filter
        Optimal performance & low noise due to the SilentSeal nozzle

        Optimal performance & low noise due to the SilentSeal nozzle

        The SilentSeal nozzle contributes to an optimal performance in both low noise and dust and fluff pick up. It is optimally sealed for efficient airflow resulting in best cleaning performance - made by WesselWerk.

        Aerodynamic air channel reduces noise to a quiet 70 dB

        Aerodynamic air channel reduces noise to a quiet 70 dB

        The air channel has been finetuned to make sure the air slides a smooth way out that minimizes noise creation. Additionally a special motor suspension reduces vibrations.

        1250 Watt HD motor delivering 2000 Watt performance*

        1250 Watt HD motor delivering 2000 Watt performance*

        Highly efficient 1250 Watt HD (High Density) motor generates max. 400 Watt suction power, which means that it uses 30% less energy with the same cleaning result as a 2000 Watt appliance.*

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

        This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

        Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

        Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

        This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.

        ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

        ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

        This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture, and other spaces in your house.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Input power (max)
          1250  W
          Input power (IEC)
          1250  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          70  dB
          Suction power (max)
          400  W
          Vacuum (max)
          32  kPa
          Airflow (max)
          42  l/s

        • Design

          Color
          Mystic blue

        • Usability

          Action radius
          11  m
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Cord length
          8  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Clean Comfort cassette
          Yes

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Standard nozzle
          Low noise SilentSeal nozzle
          Accessories included
          • Brush
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          500 x 290 x 250  mm
          Weight of product
          6.8  kg

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          &gt; 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          3.5  L
          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Exhaust filter
          Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
          HEPA Air Seal
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Philips internal measurement; 2010.

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.