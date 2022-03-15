Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
Genuine replacement filter
HEPA NanoProtect-filter
Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series
Effectively captures 99.9% of nanoparticles (1)
Compatible with 1000 Series
In the box: 1 filter
Lifespan of 1 year
Original Philips filter
Compatible with 1000 Series
Replacement filters for Philips 1000 Series air purifiers: AC1711, AC1715. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
Long life filters up to 1 year
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.
Original Philips filter for best performance
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.9% of ultra-fine particles
3-layer filter system with a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.9% of particles down to 0.003 microns (1) - protecting you from pollutants, virus particles, allergens, bacteria and odours.
Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device
The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.
