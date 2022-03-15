  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Genuine replacement filter HEPA NanoProtect-filter

      FY1700/30

      Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series

      Original replacement filter for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet allergens and virus particles.

      Genuine replacement filter
      Genuine replacement filter

      HEPA NanoProtect-filter

      Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series

      Effectively captures 99.9% of nanoparticles (1)

      • Compatible with 1000 Series
      • In the box: 1 filter
      • Lifespan of 1 year
      • Original Philips filter
      Compatible with 1000 Series

      Replacement filters for Philips 1000 Series air purifiers: AC1711, AC1715. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

      Long life filters up to 1 year

      The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.

      Original Philips filter for best performance

      The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

      3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.9% of ultra-fine particles

      3-layer filter system with a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.9% of particles down to 0.003 microns (1) - protecting you from pollutants, virus particles, allergens, bacteria and odours.

      Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

      The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product Type
        HEPA NanoProtect filter
        Included in the box
        1x filter
        HEPA NanoProtect
        Yes
        Pre-filter
        Yes
        Active carbon
        Yes
        Lifetime
        Up to 1 year

      • Performance

        Particle filtration
        99.9% at 0.003 microns

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Height
        235.5 mm
        Product Weight
        0.7 kg
        Product Width
        135.3 mm
        Product Length
        212 mm
        Package Length
        220 mm
        Package Width
        220 mm
        Package Height
        250 mm
        Package Weight
        0.89 kg

      • Replacement

        For Philips air purifier(s)
        AC1711, AC1715

      • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
      • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

