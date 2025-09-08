Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 2200
Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)
Compatible with 2200 Series
In the box: 1 filter
Lifespan of 3 years
Original Philips filter
Compatible with Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
Replacement filters for Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series air purifiers: AC2210, AC2220, AC2221. You can find your air purifier model on the back of the device.
Long-lasting filter of 3 years
Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (2), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.
Sustainable design with 30% smaller packaging
Our foldable filter design saves packaging and uses 35% less plastic, reducing our carbon footprint.
Original Philips filter for the best performance
The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use a genuine Philips filter.
3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles
3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, bacteria and odors.
Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device
The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.
Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience
Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.
