    Steam iron

    GC1420
    Overall Rating / 5
    Simple, fast and effective
      Steam iron

      GC1420
      Overall Rating / 5

      Simple, fast and effective

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $36.00
      Suggested retail price: $36.00
        Simple, fast and effective

        With self-clean

        Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

        Iron temperature-ready light

        Iron temperature-ready light

        Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

        Less refilling with large 200 ml water tank

        Less refilling with the extra-large 200 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Specially designed steam holes for best steam flow

        The specially designed steam hole pattern ensures the best steam flow, removing creases most efficiently.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          17  g/min
          Power
          1200  W
          Soleplate
          Non-stick

        • Easy to use

          Refill any time
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          200  ml

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.06  kg

