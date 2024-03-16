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2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Steam iron
Discontinued
Support
GC1420/02
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User Manual Philips Steam iron
Quick start guide Philips Steam iron
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
Fabrics stick to the soleplate
The orange pilot light does not work properly
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron sizzles when I place it on its heel
Contacting Philips
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