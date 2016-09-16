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    • Easy and Effective Easy and Effective Easy and Effective

      Steam iron

      GC1434/70

      Easy and Effective

      This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effecive with lots of continious steam and the non-stick soleplate soleplate makes your gliding easier. With comfort iron the ironing job is now made simpler.

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      Easy and Effective

      3 ways to make your ironing easier

      • 2000 W
      • Anti-calc
      • Non-stick soleplate
      Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

      Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

      The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Easy gliding on all ironable garments

      Easy gliding on all ironable garments

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all ironable garments.

      Large water tank 220ml and convenient water filling

      Large water tank 220ml and convenient water filling

      Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Bigger temperature dial for easier temperature adjustment

      Bigger temperature dial for easier temperature adjustment

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        220  ml

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2000  W
        Steam boost
        90  g
        Continuous steam
        25  g/min
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      Accessories for this product

      • Iron soleplate cleaning stick

        GC012/00

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