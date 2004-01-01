  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Steam iron

    GC1490
      -{discount-value}

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

        1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

        This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

        Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal.

        Iron temperature-ready light

        Iron temperature-ready light

        Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

        The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

        The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

        Less refilling with large 270 ml water tank

        Less refilling with the extra-large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Refill any time
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          270  ml
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Power cord length
          1.8  m

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Non-stick
          Continuous steam output
          20  g/min
          Power
          1400  W
          Spray
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220  V
          Weight of iron
          1.06  kg

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Self clean

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

