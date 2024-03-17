ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Steam iron

Discontinued

Support

Steam iron

GC1490

Steam iron

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Steam iron GC1490 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 25.3 kB
  • 17 March 2024

User Manual Philips Steam iron - English (US)

  • PDF file, 4.2 MB
  • 16 March 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting