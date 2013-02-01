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    • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
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      PowerLife Steam iron

      GC2910/20

      Built to perform, day after day

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

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      PowerLife
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      PowerLife

      Steam iron

      Total

      recurring payment

      Built to perform, day after day

      Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

      • Steam 35g/min;100g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2100 Watts
      Constant high steam output

      Constant high steam output

      2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power Global
        2100  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.2  kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Power cord length
        • 1.8 m outside Europe
        • 1.9 m within Europe

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min
        Steam Boost
        Up to 100 gr/min

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Spray
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

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      Accessories for this product

      • Cord holder

        GC013/00

      • Iron soleplate cleaning stick

        GC012/00

      • IronCare Anti-scale cartridge

        GC025/00

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