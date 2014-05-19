2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!
2200 W
35 g/min steam
110 g steam boost
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
chua87
19/05/2014
Singapore
easy to use iron!
good, sturdy iron for all your basic ironing needs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC2960/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC2960/02 Steam iron
rach79
25/08/2013
Australia
Good performance all round!
Fast heating time and lots of steam....no drips or splutters.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2960/22 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2960/22 Steam iron