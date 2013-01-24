  • 2-year warranty

    Steam iron

    GC3331
    Great results, minimum effort
      Steam iron

      GC3331
      Great results, minimum effort

      This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!

        Steam iron

        Great results, minimum effort

        • 3m cord
        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

        Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

        The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          • 360 degree cord freedom
          • Extra-clear water level indicator
          Anti-scale management
          Double Active Calc System
          Cord length
          3  m
          No leakage
          Drip-stop system
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 35 gr/min
          Reaching tricky areas
          Pointed tip
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 95 gr/min
          Vertical Steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Easy to set up and store
          • Extra-large water inlet
          • Integrated cord storage solution
          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60
          Power
          2300
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          328 x 129 x 163
          Product weight
          1,64

