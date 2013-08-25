2 year warranty
Discontinued
Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost
Anodilium soleplate
Safety Auto Off
2300 Watts
Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!
Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is hold still for 30s on soleplate, 30s lying on a side or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Awards
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
wimmy
25/08/2013
Australia
Best we have ever used
This product is easily the best steam iron we have ever used. It is lite and reliable and is used by all members of our family.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3550/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3550/02 Steam iron
Nau4
02/11/2013
Singapore
This product has great features
This is one best iron that I come across so far as it has good features inbuild in it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3550/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3550/02 Steam iron
MaggieB
13/08/2013
United Kingdom
Everything you could need in iron
The iron is practical, easy to use and is efficient. I like the automatic cut out as I never have to worry if I have switched it off.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3550/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3550/02 Steam iron