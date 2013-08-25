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  • 2300W Power for great performance
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  • 2300W Power for great performance
  • 2300W Power for great performance
  • 2300W Power for great performance
  • 2300W Power for great performance
  • 2300W Power for great performance
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • 2300W Power for great performance
  • 2300W Power for great performance
  • 2300W Power for great performance
  • 2300W Power for great performance

Discontinued

EasyCareSteam iron

GC3550/02

4.3
| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

2300W Power for great performance
This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.
See all benefits

With scratch-proof Anodilium soleplate

2300W Power for great performance

  • Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost

  • Anodilium soleplate

  • Safety Auto Off

  • 2300 Watts

Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

3 ways of automatic shut-off

3 ways of automatic shut-off

Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is hold still for 30s on soleplate, 30s lying on a side or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Best we have ever used

This product is easily the best steam iron we have ever used. It is lite and reliable and is used by all members of our family.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyCare GC3550/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyCare GC3550/02 Steam iron

02/11/2013

Singapore

Singapore

This product has great features

This is one best iron that I come across so far as it has good features inbuild in it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyCare GC3550/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyCare GC3550/02 Steam iron

13/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Everything you could need in iron

The iron is practical, easy to use and is efficient. I like the automatic cut out as I never have to worry if I have switched it off.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyCare GC3550/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyCare GC3550/02 Steam iron

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