2 year warranty
Discontinued
Safety auto off
Anodilium soleplate
Metalic tip
2400 Watts
Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!
Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is hold still for 30s on soleplate, 30s lying on a side or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Awards
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
EvDigs
20/05/2014
United Kingdom
Great product
Bought one of these last year to replace a previous Philips Steam Iron. Then left it at our daughter's home far away in April 2014. Decided to buy another.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3593/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3593/02 Steam iron
pjfb
03/09/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This is a good product
The iron works well, is easy to use, and is good value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3593/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3593/02 Steam iron
Penny
03/09/2013
United Kingdom
This is a good product
The iron works well, is easy to use, and is good value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3593/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3593/02 Steam iron