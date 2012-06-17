2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled.
2400 W
130 g steam boost
ECO
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Awards
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
MonicaChew
17/06/2012
Singapore
I have used this newly purchased iron for about 2 weeks. The feel while ironing is smooth and easy. The plus point is that it helps to save energy depending on your type of clothes.;
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
Lian_HengSoh
28/05/2012
Singapore
Good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting