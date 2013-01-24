Home
    Azur Performer

    Steam iron

    GC3811/80
      Faster, Easier and Smarter

      The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate will wizz through your ironing. See all benefits

        • Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 2400 Watts
        2400W for quick iron heat up

        With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

        Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

        Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

        Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

        The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function. Regular cleaning of your steam iron from calc results in less white stains from calc and longer steam performance giving better ironing results.

        Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

        Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

        The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2  m

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus

