The safety-off feature is huge for peace of mind on economy and safety. Why was this feature not universal years ago? The Calc-Clean function is a great idea. It's a real-world iron: no more constant guilt about not having demineralised water on hand. (Manufacturers gave up insisting on it, but steam irons remain compromised by tap water.) I came across this site because I needed the guide for this tool that my wife usually uses. I needed to check the Calc-Clean function. Initially, I used it with Steam set on. The most frequent prep step in the instructions is to set Steam to 0 (zero). Worth remembering. My main feature reservation concerns the temperature dial. Like many multi-feature irons now, it's positioned underneath the handle, and it's a big disc, not a lever - so it's slower to set to a particular temperature. When setting it to minimum once, I stupidly used my forefinger against the soleplate to help me get better purchase on the control. (Ouch!) I note that the instructions never ask you to minimise the temperature dial for storage. It's enough to pull the mains plug (and check that Steam is on zero). One longevity thing: you may find that the markings on the temperature dial rub off over time. That's another reason why I downloaded the manual, which pictures the dial nicely in Figure 6 (last page; the figures are on fly-leaves of the excellent multi-lingual manual).