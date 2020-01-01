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    • Power with precision Power with precision Power with precision
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      Azur Steam iron

      GC4430/38

      Power with precision

      To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment.

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      Azur

      Steam iron

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      Power with precision

      Easy crease removal with Ionic DeepSteam

      • 100 g steam boost
      • 2400 W
      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

      Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

      The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.55  kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Product dimensions
        30.3 x 12 x 15.2  cm

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Water tank capacity
        335  ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        3  m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam output
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        100  g
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes

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      Accessories for this product

      • Iron soleplate cleaning stick

        GC012/00

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