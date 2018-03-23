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    • Steam Performance, Guaranteed Steam Performance, Guaranteed Steam Performance, Guaranteed

      Azur Steam iron

      GC4537/70

      Steam Performance, Guaranteed

      Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime.

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      Steam iron

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      Steam Performance, Guaranteed

      With our improved Quick Calc Release system

      • 45g/min continuous steam
      • 200g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

      up to 200g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      up to 200g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases

      2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      Steam output up to 45g/min for faster crease removal

      Steam output up to 45g/min for faster crease removal

      Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate gliding performance
        3  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Select steam level from handle
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4  stars

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        200  g
        Continuous steam
        45  g/min
        Voltage
        240  V
        Ready to use
        2  minute(s)
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Quick Calc Release

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.552  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        13.7x16.7x33.2  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.88x15.33x31.95  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1.791  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        1.569  kg

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      Accessories for this product

      • Iron soleplate cleaning stick

        GC012/00

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