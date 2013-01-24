Search terms
Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits
Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits
Steam iron
Philips shop price
Total:
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance
Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate delivers great gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.
Easy to use
Size and weight
Green efficiency
Guarantee
Fast crease removal
Scale management
Technology
Design