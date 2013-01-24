  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Azur

Steam iron

GC4544/80
    Azur Steam iron

    GC4544/80
    Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime.

    Suggested retail price: $179.00

    Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits

      Steam Performance, Guaranteed

      With our improved Quick Calc Release system

      • 50g/min continuous steam
      • 220g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      Up to 220g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      2600W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate for easy gliding on any fabric

      Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate delivers great gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Select steam level from handle
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4 stars
        Soleplate gliding performance
        3 stars
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Size and weight

        Total weight with packaging
        1.791 kg
        Weight of iron
        1.552 kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        13.7x16.7x33.2 cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.88x15.33x31.95 cm
        Weight of iron + base
        1.569 kg

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Product packaging
        100% recycable

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Voltage
        240 V
        Power
        2600 W
        Water spray
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        50 g/min
        Steam boost
        220 g
        Ready to use
        2 minute(s)

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Quick Calc Release

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Deep Black

