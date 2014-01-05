2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4918/30
Carefree ironing, no setting required
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere; in any order without adjusting the temperature. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results without the risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now simpler than ever.
Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
T-ionicGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
Safe for all ironable garments
The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.
100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.
100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.
Awards
3.9
of 5
9
Reviews
shirlsnal
05/01/2014
United Kingdom
This steam iron exceeded all expectations
Having osteoarthritis in my hands, I needed an iron that would do the job without causing me too much pain. This iron meets that criteria in spades! Although it is fairly heavy compared to some, the uniqueT-ionic glide of the soleplate makes it feel much lighter and requires no effort to move the iron over the garment. The amount of stem produced is fantastic and the OptimalTemp technology takes all the guesswork out of correct temperature settings.Crease removal is therefore easy-peasy. This is the first time that my husband has not had to finish the ironing for me! Also the design of the power cord is brilliant - keeping it well away from the garment and not rubbing my hand like my last iron - wonderful!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4918/30 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4918/30 Steam iron
Rattana
03/07/2018
ประเทศไทย
เตารีดรุ่นนี้ใช้งานได้ดีมาก ราคาไม่แพงเมื่อเที่ยบกับการใช้งาน
สินค้าค่อนข้างดีในการรีดเนื่องจากรีดผ้าได้ทุกเนื้อ ผ้าไม่ไหม้ ยิ่งคนรีดผ้าไม่เป็นถือว่ามีประโยขน์มาก ซื้อได้ง่ายเพราะราคาไม่แพงมาก แต่อาจจะใหญ่ไปนิดนึงสำหรับเราเองเพราะเราเป็นคนตัวเล็กอาจจะหนักนิดหน่อย แต่โดยรวมถือว่าดี แนะนำให้ซื้อค่ะ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4918/30 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4918/30 Steam iron
mani
27/03/2015
Malaysia
simply amazing
bought it for my maid and after a long time i can leave her alone to iron and no supervision required no more burned clothes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4918/30 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4918/30 Steam iron