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  • Standard Product Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer GC504/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer GC504/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

DailyTouchGarment Steamer

GC504/30

2

| (2) Reviews

1 award

Crease free clothes every day

The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.

See all benefits

With powerful continuous steam

Crease free clothes every day

  • 1600 W

  • Adjustable pole with hanger

  • Glove

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

XL steam plate for quick results

XL steam plate for quick results

The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

Special garment hanger

Special garment hanger

Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
2

07/08/2017

Singapore

Singapore

Simple fuss-free design, Poor build quality & ergonomics of certain parts

Bought this product after a generally positive experience from using an older model. One point of concern was that the older model had a frayed hose base. Decided it was perhaps because that steamer had been used for a long time and wear and tear was inevitable. Bought my own unit and it worked as expected.Steam flow was generally quick to start after turning the unit on. One major gripe was the redesign of the hanger-and-clip attachment. Rather than being an imrpovement, I found it more difficult to hook up my garments to the hanger, especially those with small neck-holes (eg tshirts). This is mainly due to the steamer-head holder now being permanently attached to the hanger/clip attachment. Its wide design gets in the way of trying to put a garment onto the hanger. The older models got around this problem by making the steamer-head holder removable. The other major issue I have is the fraying of the hosepipe. I was half-expecting my unit to show the same wear and tear EVENTUALLY, the same as the other unit I've had the opportunity of using. What i was not expecting was the fraying to happen barely two months into using the product. Product redesign in this area in my opinion is where the focus should be at.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC504/30 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC504/30 Garment Steamer

18/01/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Poor product you cannot rely on the parts.

Parts/accessories easily broke, especially the pressure fill cap. Glove for extra protection, cannot protect you from the steaming hot.

This review was made for DailyTouch GC504/30 Garment Steamer

This review was made for DailyTouch GC504/30 Garment Steamer

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