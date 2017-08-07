Bought this product after a generally positive experience from using an older model. One point of concern was that the older model had a frayed hose base. Decided it was perhaps because that steamer had been used for a long time and wear and tear was inevitable. Bought my own unit and it worked as expected.Steam flow was generally quick to start after turning the unit on. One major gripe was the redesign of the hanger-and-clip attachment. Rather than being an imrpovement, I found it more difficult to hook up my garments to the hanger, especially those with small neck-holes (eg tshirts). This is mainly due to the steamer-head holder now being permanently attached to the hanger/clip attachment. Its wide design gets in the way of trying to put a garment onto the hanger. The older models got around this problem by making the steamer-head holder removable. The other major issue I have is the fraying of the hosepipe. I was half-expecting my unit to show the same wear and tear EVENTUALLY, the same as the other unit I've had the opportunity of using. What i was not expecting was the fraying to happen barely two months into using the product. Product redesign in this area in my opinion is where the focus should be at.