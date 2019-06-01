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GP710BLKX1
Breathe only healthy air in your car
Philips GoPure 7101 boosts the CADR for PM2.5 up to 22.9 m3/hr and thereby significantly reducing these particles in just 6 min of standard sedan or SUV. The Airmid certified car air purifier technology removes 90% of airborne pollens.See all benefits
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Car air purifier
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recurring payment
Philips unique SelectFilter Plus filtration technology, with integrated pre-filter, quickly and effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 22.9 m3/hour for PM2.5, 50% of a standard sedan or SUV is filtered in just 6 minutes. Not only does it remove harmful particles, but also cigarette smoke and dust so you breathe fresh and clean air.
Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology includes a HESA layer. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances at a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 14m3 per hour. So in just a few minutes it cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and other odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene and formaldehyde.
Who wants their family to breathe exhaust gases from heavy traffic? The car fan creates an air flow from the outside in and blows toxic gases from traffic of cars and lorries into the car cabin. These fumes are then staying trapped inside the car. Children sitting in the backseat of vehicles are likely to be exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution that are much higher inside the car than outside. Philips SelectFilter Plus technology treats nitrogen dioxide (NO2) at a CADR of 18 m3 per hour and sulfur dioxide (SO2) at 15 m3 per hour, so you and your family can breathe with confidence.
Independently tested by the respected biomedical research organization, Airmid Healthgroup, the Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology removes up to 90% of airborne pollen allergens. The Airmid tests prove this filtration is achieved in just one single pass of air through our SelectFilter (known as the single pass efficiency test). With these irritating particles removed, anyone suffering from hay fever can now enjoy clean air.
The Philips GoPure 7101 smart air purifier for cars tracks in real time both indoor and outdoor air quality. Displayed in the Air Matters app, you'll know the air quality you and your family breathes at any time.
App controlled smart air purifier not only displays the status of the filter, so you know when it’s time to change it . You can also purchase a replacement air filter for your car in just one-click via the AirMatters smartphone app. After receiving the new filter, it only takes a few seconds to replace it in the device. So keeping the air you breathe fresh and clean has never been easier.
To ensure you focus on driving, the GoPure 7101 turns on and off automatically with your car engine ignition. The 3-speed fan filtration automatically adjusts to the ambient pollution level. You can just jump in your car, knowing it will always be an oasis of fresh and clean air.
With a 4-meter 12V power cable, you can easily install the GoPure anywhere inside your vehicle. Plug the cable into the cigarette lighter port, and then use the mounting accessories to position the device where you prefer, such as the armrest, headrest or under the seats. Wherever you choose to position it, the stylish design will enhance your car’s interior.
An integrated air sensor continuously indicates air quality directly on the device: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red).
Based on the pollution level, this smart device will automatically adapt the filtration speed depending on the air quality in your car. So when it gets worse, like when you are stuck in traffic, the automatic air filtration process will speed up to more rapidly clean and improve the air you are breathing. You can also opt for a manual boost mode by selecting it on the AirMatters application or directly push the boost button on the device. This will start high speed car air purification.
When you buy Philips branded products you’re buying decades of leading product design expertise. Not only do you get the benefit of the powerful SelectFilter Plus filtration technology to keep the air you breathe clean and healthy, it all comes packaged in a compact and stylish design that will look great in your car.
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