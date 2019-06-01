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    • Breathe only healthy air in your car Breathe only healthy air in your car Breathe only healthy air in your car

      GoPure 7101 Car air purifier

      GP710BLKX1

      Breathe only healthy air in your car

      Philips GoPure 7101 boosts the CADR for PM2.5 up to 22.9 m3/hr and thereby significantly reducing these particles in just 6 min of standard sedan or SUV. The Airmid certified car air purifier technology removes 90% of airborne pollens.

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      GoPure 7101

      Car air purifier

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      Breathe only healthy air in your car

      Protects your family from up to 125 pollutants

      • CADR for PM2.5: 22.9m3/hour
      • CADR toxic gases: 14m3/hour
      • CADR NO2/SO2: 18 and 15m3/hour
      • App controlled iOS and Android
      Filters harmful PM2.5 fine particles in just 6 minutes

      Filters harmful PM2.5 fine particles in just 6 minutes

      Philips unique SelectFilter Plus filtration technology, with integrated pre-filter, quickly and effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 22.9 m3/hour for PM2.5, 50% of a standard sedan or SUV is filtered in just 6 minutes. Not only does it remove harmful particles, but also cigarette smoke and dust so you breathe fresh and clean air.

      Quickly remove toxic gases like exhaust fumes from your car

      Quickly remove toxic gases like exhaust fumes from your car

      Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology includes a HESA layer. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances at a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 14m3 per hour. So in just a few minutes it cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and other odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene and formaldehyde.

      Removes harmful NO2/SO2 fumes coming from traffic

      Removes harmful NO2/SO2 fumes coming from traffic

      Who wants their family to breathe exhaust gases from heavy traffic? The car fan creates an air flow from the outside in and blows toxic gases from traffic of cars and lorries into the car cabin. These fumes are then staying trapped inside the car. Children sitting in the backseat of vehicles are likely to be exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution that are much higher inside the car than outside. Philips SelectFilter Plus technology treats nitrogen dioxide (NO2) at a CADR of 18 m3 per hour and sulfur dioxide (SO2) at 15 m3 per hour, so you and your family can breathe with confidence.

      Airmid certified filter removes 90% of airborne allergens

      Airmid certified filter removes 90% of airborne allergens

      Independently tested by the respected biomedical research organization, Airmid Healthgroup, the Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology removes up to 90% of airborne pollen allergens. The Airmid tests prove this filtration is achieved in just one single pass of air through our SelectFilter (known as the single pass efficiency test). With these irritating particles removed, anyone suffering from hay fever can now enjoy clean air.

      Always know the air quality you breath with Air Matters app

      Always know the air quality you breath with Air Matters app

      The Philips GoPure 7101 smart air purifier for cars tracks in real time both indoor and outdoor air quality. Displayed in the Air Matters app, you'll know the air quality you and your family breathes at any time.

      Air filter replacement indicator and one-click easy purchase

      Air filter replacement indicator and one-click easy purchase

      App controlled smart air purifier not only displays the status of the filter, so you know when it’s time to change it . You can also purchase a replacement air filter for your car in just one-click via the AirMatters smartphone app. After receiving the new filter, it only takes a few seconds to replace it in the device. So keeping the air you breathe fresh and clean has never been easier.

      Device works automatically so you can focus on driving

      Device works automatically so you can focus on driving

      To ensure you focus on driving, the GoPure 7101 turns on and off automatically with your car engine ignition. The 3-speed fan filtration automatically adjusts to the ambient pollution level. You can just jump in your car, knowing it will always be an oasis of fresh and clean air.

      Easy to install anywhere in your vehicle

      Easy to install anywhere in your vehicle

      With a 4-meter 12V power cable, you can easily install the GoPure anywhere inside your vehicle. Plug the cable into the cigarette lighter port, and then use the mounting accessories to position the device where you prefer, such as the armrest, headrest or under the seats. Wherever you choose to position it, the stylish design will enhance your car’s interior.

      3-step LED Indicators show air quality level clearly

      An integrated air sensor continuously indicates air quality directly on the device: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red).

      3-speed levels automatically adapts to pollution level

      Based on the pollution level, this smart device will automatically adapt the filtration speed depending on the air quality in your car. So when it gets worse, like when you are stuck in traffic, the automatic air filtration process will speed up to more rapidly clean and improve the air you are breathing. You can also opt for a manual boost mode by selecting it on the AirMatters application or directly push the boost button on the device. This will start high speed car air purification.

      Powerful air purification in a compact and stylish design

      When you buy Philips branded products you’re buying decades of leading product design expertise. Not only do you get the benefit of the powerful SelectFilter Plus filtration technology to keep the air you breathe clean and healthy, it all comes packaged in a compact and stylish design that will look great in your car.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Healthy air in your car
        Product highlight
        App controlled air purifier

      • Product description

        Air particle sensor
        Yes
        Air quality indicator (AQI)
        3 color AQI
        App enabled
        Yes
        Automatic On/Off
        Yes
        Color
        Black
        Designation
        GP 7101
        Filter Lifetime
        350  hour(s)
        Filter replacement indicator
        Yes
        Fragrance dispenser
        No
        Noise level (dbA)(Boost/high)
        55 dBA
        Noise level (dbA)(Low)
        40 dBA
        Noise level (dbA)(Medium)
        50 dBA
        Power [W]
        3.5
        Pre-Cleaning function
        No
        Speed settings
        2, Auto/Boost
        Technology
        Car air purifier
        Voltage [V]
        12V DC

      • Performance

        Filtration TVOC
        CADR of 14m3/hour
        Filtration Toluene
        CADR of 11.5m3/hour
        Filtration bacteria/virus
        70%
        Filtration Formaldehyde
        CADR of 7m3/hour
        Filtration Fine Particles
        CADR of 22.9 m3/hour
        Filtration Car exhaust SO2/NO2
        CADR of 15 and 18 m3/hour

      • Logistic data

        Quantity in box
        1
        Reference (Order entry)
        GP710BLKX1
        Ordering code (China) GOC
        16812528
        EAN1
        6947939168125
        EAN1 (APR)
        8719018010186
        EAN1 (KR)
        8719018010247

      • Replacement

        GoPure clean air system type
        SelectFilter Plus
        Filter type
        GSF120x110x1

      • Accessories in the box

        Mounting accessories
        Attachment belt
        power cable length
        4  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Box weight (incl. product) (g)
        1040
        Product dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
        175 x 175 x 68
        Box dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
        260 x 195 x80
        Product weight (g)
        660

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