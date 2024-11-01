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    • HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast* HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast* HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

      HC3420/15

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

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      HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

      • Stainless steel blades
      • 13 length settings
      • 60mins cordless use/8h charge
      Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

      Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

      Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCutTechnology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers.*

      Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

      Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

      Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

      Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      60 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 60 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

      'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

      'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

      Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.

      2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

      2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.

      The blades never need oiling

      The blades never need oiling

      No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Charging time
        8  hour(s)
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Operation
        Corded and cordless
        Running time
        60 minutes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        • Yes
        • Plus 3-years with registration

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Number of length settings
        13
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2  mm

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Washable blades

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