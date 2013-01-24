Home
    HD2393/91
    Tasty sandwiches made easy
      Perfectly toasted sandwiches anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with cut and seal plates to seal ingredients inside. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option.

      Perfectly toasted sandwiches anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with cut and seal plates to seal ingredients inside. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits

        Tasty sandwiches made easy

        • 820 W
        • Cut-and-seal plate
        Cut and seal plates seal ingredients/cheese inside sandwich

        Cut and seal plates to ensure the ingredients and cheese are sealed inside the sandwiches

        Easy push down lock system

        Simply push down to securely close and lock the sandwich maker.

        Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier

        Vertical, compact storage

        Space saving compact storage.

        Cord winding facility

        Cord winding facility to neatly store the cord.

        Cool touch handle

        Handle keeps cool for safe use during toasting.

        High power for fast heating up

        High power to heat up the sandwich maker quickly.

        High temperature for a perfectly toasted sandwich

        The high temperature toasts the sandwiches evenly for tasty crusty sandwiches.

        Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

        Clearly indicates heating-up and ready-to cook.

        Rubber feet ensure it stays in one place

        Ensure the product stays in one place during use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Black
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          231 x 218 x 90  mm

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Cool-touch handle
          Yes
          Non-stick coated plates
          Yes
          On/Off switch (for Europe)
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          820  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Cord length
          0.8  m

