2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2595/00
2 slot
Compact
White beige
Reheat
2 wide slots to toast thick or thin slices.
4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels).
Reheat to warm toast in seconds.
3.4
of 5
8
Reviews
srinivas
17/11/2013
Singapore
Value for money
good product. easy to use, Value for money. Wonderful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster
Mushtak
27/09/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good small toaster
Its an excellent toaster for a small family at reasonalbe price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/01 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/01 Toaster
아는것이힘
03/06/2017
한국
심플하면서도사용편함
디자인도 심플하고 사용하기에 편리합니다. 빵도 구워지는게 좋습니다. 분리형 부스러기 받침대가있어 청소도 용이합니다
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/99 토스트기
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/99 토스트기