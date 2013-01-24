  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Daily Collection Toaster

HD2595/00
    Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

      Even golden brown toast everyday

      Compact 2-slot design, including reheat function

      2 wide slots to toast slices

      4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels)

      Reheat to warm toast in seconds

      Defrost to toast bread from frozen

      7 levels of browning for individual preference

      Cancel: stop at any moment you like

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

      Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside

      Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        800 W
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top

