    2-year warranty

    7-day returns

    Free delivery on orders over $100

    Daily Collection

    Toaster

    HD2595/09
    Even golden brown toast everyday
      Daily Collection Toaster

      HD2595/09
      Even golden brown toast everyday

      Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

      Suggested retail price: $39.00
      Daily Collection Toaster

      Even golden brown toast everyday

      Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Toaster

        Even golden brown toast everyday

        Compact 2-slot design, including reheat function

        2 slot
        Compact
        White beige
        Reheat, lid
        2 wide slots to toast slices

        4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels)

        7 levels of browning for individual preference

        Cancel: stop at any moment you like

        Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside

        Defrost to toast bread from frozen

        High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

        Reheat to warm toast in seconds

        Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top
          Color(s)
          White

        • General specifications

          Non slip feet
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          800  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.85  m

        • Accessories included

          Dust cover
          Yes

