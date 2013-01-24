  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Pure Essentials Collection

    Toaster

    HD2686/90
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way
      -{discount-value}

      Pure Essentials Collection Toaster

      HD2686/90
      Overall Rating / 5

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      This Philips toaster HD2686/90 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like. See all benefits

      Pure Essentials Collection Toaster

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      This Philips toaster HD2686/90 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like. See all benefits

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      This Philips toaster HD2686/90 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like. See all benefits

      Pure Essentials Collection Toaster

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      This Philips toaster HD2686/90 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Toaster

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Pure Essentials Collection

        Pure Essentials Collection

        Toaster

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Have it your way, exactly your way

        Toaster for different types of bread

        • 2 slot
        • 3 function electronic
        • Black
        • Extra long slot
        Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

        Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

        Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

        High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

        High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

        High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

        Defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level

        Defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level

        Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

        Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

        Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

        Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

        Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread

        Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread.

        Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread

        Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Multiple toast settings
          8
          Automatic safety shut-off
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1500  W
          Slot size (L x W x H)
          152*30*130  mm
          Cord length
          0.85  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Housing: metal/plastic (PC/ABS), chrome plated top
          Color(s)
          Black, metal and red

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us