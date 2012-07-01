  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

      Daily Collection Rice cooker

      HD3011/08

      Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

      Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Daily Collection
      - {discount-value}

      Daily Collection

      Rice cooker

      Total

      recurring payment

      Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

      Bring you the great taste through"Big Pot Effect"

      • 12 hours Auto keep warm
      • 1 liter
      • 6 cups
      • One touch button
      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

      One touch button for easy control

      One touch button for easy control

      One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

      5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier

      5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier

      5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier.

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Automatic rice cooking

      Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently

      Golden color coating ensures inner pot durable & non-stick

      Golden color coating ensures inner pot durable & non-stick

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        252X252X225  mm
        Materials of main body
        Tin plate
        Color(s)
        Light green flower
        Color of control panel
        Green
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3.1  kg

      • Accessories

        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Spatula
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        500  W
        Capacity
        1.0  Litres / cups

      • General specifications

        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes
        Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
        Yes
        Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.