Daily Collection Rice cooker
Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice.
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Daily Collection
Rice cooker
Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Bring you the great taste through"Big Pot Effect" 12 hours Auto keep warm 1 liter 6 cups One touch button Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
Easy-to-read water level indicator
Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio
One touch button for easy control
One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status
5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier
5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier.
Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot
Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot
Automatic rice cooking
Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently
Golden color coating ensures inner pot durable & non-stick
Golden color coating ensures inner pot durable & non-stick
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Design specifications
Dimensions (L x W x H)
252X252X225
mm Materials of main body
Tin plate Color(s)
Light green flower Color of control panel
Green Weight (incl. packaging)
3.1
kg
Accessories
Plastic steam tray
Yes Measuring cup
Yes Spatula
Yes
Technical specifications
Cord length
1.2
m Voltage
220-240
V Frequency
50-60
Hz Wattage
500
W Capacity
1.0
Litres / cups
General specifications
Detachable power cord for convenient storage
Yes Spillover prevention vent
Yes Dish washer safe inner pot
Yes Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
Yes Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
Yes
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