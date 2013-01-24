Home
    Daily Collection

    Rice cooker

    HD3011/08
    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
      Daily Collection Rice cooker

      HD3011/08
      Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

      Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

        Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

        Bring you the great taste through"Big Pot Effect"

        • 12 hours Auto keep warm
        • 1 liter
        • 6 cups
        • One touch button
        Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

        Easy-to-read water level indicator

        Easy-to-read water level indicator

        Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

        One touch button for easy control

        One touch button for easy control

        One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

        5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier

        5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier

        5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier.

        Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

        Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

        Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

        Automatic rice cooking

        Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently

        Golden color coating ensures inner pot durable & non-stick

        Golden color coating ensures inner pot durable & non-stick

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
          Yes
          Dish washer safe inner pot
          Yes
          Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
          Yes
          Spillover prevention vent
          Yes
          Detachable power cord for convenient storage
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Materials of main body
          Tin plate
          Color(s)
          Light green flower
          Color of control panel
          Green
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          252X252X225  mm
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          3.1  kg

        • Accessories

          Plastic steam tray
          Yes
          Measuring cup
          Yes
          Spatula
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Wattage
          500  W
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Capacity
          1.0  Litres / cups

