  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Daily Collection

    Variety rice cooker

    HD3027/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
      -{discount-value}

      Daily Collection Variety rice cooker

      HD3027/03
      Overall Rating / 5

      Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

      Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.00

      Daily Collection Variety rice cooker

      Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

      Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

      Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

      Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.00

      Daily Collection Variety rice cooker

      Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

      Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Variety rice cooker

        Total:

        Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

        Bring you the great taste through"Big Pot Effect"

        • 5L
        3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

        3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

        There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result

        Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

        Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

        Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

        Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

        Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

        Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

        Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design.

        Easy-to-read water level indicator

        Easy-to-read water level indicator

        Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

        Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.

        Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.

        Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.

        One touch button for easy control

        One touch button for easy control

        One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

        Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

        Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

        Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

        1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier

        1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier

        1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.

        Automatic rice and congee cooking

        Automatic rice and congee cooking

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
          Yes
          Detachable and washable inner lid
          Yes
          Dish washer safe inner pot
          Yes
          Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
          Yes
          Spillover prevention vent
          Yes
          Detachable power cord for convenient storage
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Materials of main body
          SUS430
          Color(s)
          Silver Metallic
          Color of control panel
          Grey
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          269x269x253  mm
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          3.7  kg

        • Accessories

          Spatula
          Yes
          Plastic steam tray
          Yes
          Measuring cup
          Yes
          Soup scoop
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          5/10  Litres / cups
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Wattage
          650  W

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us