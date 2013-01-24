Home
    Avance Collection

    Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

    HD3030/62
    Overall Rating / 5
    Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

      HD3030/62
      Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

      Nutrition is important to keep healthy. Philips' new multicookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness and nutrition is better preserved. Top front control panel for easier operation.

      Avance Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

      Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

      Nutrition is important to keep healthy. Philips' new multicookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness and nutrition is better preserved. Top front control panel for easier operation. See all benefits

        Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

        Smart automatic cooking program for optimal result

        • Fuzzy logic
        • 1.0 liter
        • 6 cups
        1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.

        1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier

        1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.

        24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

        24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

        24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time.

        Detachable steam vent for easy cleaning

        Detachable steam vent for easy cleaningp

        Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly

        Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

        Swing handle for easy carrying

        Swing handle for easy carrying

        Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

        3 food menu for more healthy varieties.

        3 food menu for more healthy varieties.

        6F technology for self-protecting & prolonging life time

        6F technology for self-protecting and prolonging the product life time

        Backup memory when power interruption

        Backup memory when power interruption

        Clear vision with extra large digital display panel

        Clear vision with extra large digital display panel

        Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

        The computerized heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.

        Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

        Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.

        Unique 6 steps smart cooking program

        Unique 6 steps smart cooking program ensure rice to be more fluffy

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Smart & automatic programs for optimal end result*
          Yes
          Reheat function for
          fresh rice instantly
          Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
          Yes
          Dish washer safe inner pot
          Yes
          Swing handle for easy carrying
          Yes
          Spillover prevention vent
          Yes
          Backup memory when power interruption
          Yes
          Easy-to-program timer
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color of control panel
          Silver
          Materials of main body
          PP
          Color(s)
          White
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          377X245X210  mm
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          3.0  kg

        • Accessories

          Plastic steam tray
          Yes
          Rice scoop
          Yes
          Soup scoop
          Yes
          Measuring cup
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Wattage
          600  W
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Inner pot capacity
          3L
          Capacity
          1.0  Litres / cups

