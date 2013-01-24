Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Viva Collection

    Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

    HD3031/03
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Versatile cooking partner Versatile cooking partner Versatile cooking partner
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

      HD3031/03
      Find support for this product

      Versatile cooking partner

      Philips multifunction rice cooker is ideal for cooking vatiety of healthy and delicious dishes. It has 10 different menus designed specificlly with respect to the varieties of materials. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $119.00

      Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

      Versatile cooking partner

      Philips multifunction rice cooker is ideal for cooking vatiety of healthy and delicious dishes. It has 10 different menus designed specificlly with respect to the varieties of materials. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all multicooker-and-rice-cooker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Versatile cooking partner

        Smart and automatic program for optimal result

        • 1.0 liter
        Detachable steam vent for easy cleaningp

        Detachable steam vent for easy cleaningp

        Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly

        Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

        Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

        Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

        Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

        Swing handle for easy carrying

        Swing handle for easy carrying

        Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

        12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

        12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

        There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'Timer'' button to preset from 2~12 hours. The timer function can be preset up to 12 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them

        Extra thick 2.0mm inner pot conducts heat evenly

        Extra thick 2.0mm inner pot conducts heat evenly

        Extra thick 2.0mm inner pot conducts heat evenly and cooks dishes tastier

        Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

        Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

        Clear vision with extra large digital display panel

        Clear vision with extra large digital display panel

        Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

        The computerized heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.

        Unique 6 steps smart cooking program

        Unique 6 steps smart cooking program ensure rice to be more fluffy

        6 food menu for more healthy varieties

        6 food menu for more healthy varieties

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials of main body
          Stainless steel
          Color(s)
          Silver
          Color of control panel
          Silver White
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          248x337x210  mm
          Weight appliance
          3  kg

        • Accessories

          Rice scoop
          Yes
          Soup scoop
          Yes
          Plastic steam tray
          Yes
          Measuring cup
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Wattage
          600  W
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Capacity
          1.0/6  Litres / cups

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us