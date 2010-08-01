  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

    HD3038/03
    • Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal
      Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

      HD3038/03

      Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

      The Philips cooker looks great with temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional style of big pot

      Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

      The Philips cooker looks great with temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional style of big pot

        Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

        Cooking in the style of the traditional big pot

        • 1.8 liter
        12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

        12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

        There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'Timer'' button to preset from 2~12 hours. The timer function can be preset up to 12 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them

        3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

        3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

        There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result

        Detachable steam vent for easy cleaning

        Detachable steam vent for easy cleaning

        Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly

        Nine food menus for more healthy varieties

        Nine food menus for more healthy varieties

        There are nine selected cooking menu varieties including Standard cook, Quick cook, Ultra-quick cook, Reheating, Congee, Soup, Steam, Cakes and Clay pot rice. The intelligent cooking process enables you to cook great tasty rice with ease

        The Keep-warm function keeps rice fresh for up to 24 hours

        The Keep-warm function keeps rice fresh for up to 24 hours

        Use the Keep-warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for long periods of up to 24 hours, whilst maintaining the food's nutrition and taste. When the cooking process finishes, the rice cooker automatically switches to Keep-warm mode

        Swing handle for easy carrying

        Swing handle for easy carrying

        Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

        Extra-thick, non-stick easy to clean, 2.0-mm pot

        Extra-thick, non-stick easy to clean, 2.0-mm pot

        The specially-designed inner pot offers more effective heat conduction. It brings you the traditional "big pot" taste. The extra-thick 2.0-mm, 5-layer golden inner pot ensures even heating. 1. The super-rigid crystal coating is non-stick and anti-scratch, making it easy to clean and highly durable; 2. The champagne-gold base effectively increases the heat during cooking; 3.The extra-thick alloy pot conducts heat evenly; 4. The resin coating protects the alloy and makes the pot firmer and more durable; 5. The black outer coating helps to retain heat and keeps your rice warm and fresh

        Smart heating and temperature control for optimum results

        Smart heating and temperature control for optimum results

        Put cold rice with some water in the rice cooker and press 'Reheat' button. The rice cooker will reheat the rice for 25 mins. It brings you fresh rice instantly

        Specially-designed accessories

        Specially-designed rice spatula and ladle for convenience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          980 W
          Capacity
          1.8/10 Litres / cups
          Cord length
          1.2 m
          Frequency
          50-60 Hz
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Accessories

          Spatula
          Yes
          Measuring cup
          Yes
          Ladle
          Y
          Plastic steam tray
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          297.2x390.5x263.5 mm
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          5.0 kg
          Color(s)
          Silver
          Color of control panel
          Silver
          Materials of main body
          SUS430

