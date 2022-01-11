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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Rice Cooker HD3060
  • Find your model number - export Philips Viva Collection Rice Cooker HD3060
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Rice Cooker HD3060
  • Find your model number - export Philips Viva Collection Rice Cooker HD3060

Discontinued

Viva CollectionRice Cooker

HD3060/62

3.8

| (25) Reviews

Small size, big functionality

The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time.

See all benefits

Various menus to meet different cooking needs

Small size, big functionality

  • Mini-cooker

  • 0.7 L

  • 330W

0.7L volume designed for single people or small families

0.7L volume designed for single people or small families

0.7L volume holds 4 cups of rice and congee made with 0.5 cups of rice. Suitable for single people or small families, with no need to worry about leftovers

Five major cooking functions

Five major cooking functions

Select reheating and warming functions with one touch for hot food whenever you want it; The cooking completion times for all 6 menus can be set 24 hours in advance. Finish your breakfast or dinner early for a hassle-free life; Cooking times can be adjusted as necessary. Cooking times for soups, congee and stews can be adjusted between 1-4 hours, and yogurt between 4-12 hours; Also comes with a child lock function giving you peace of mind

Includes: rice, soups, congee, stews, yogurt, clay pot rice

Six handpicked menus: Rice, soups and congee for all your daily needs; Nourishing stews and yogurt provide the nutrition you need for a healthy life; Quick and easy clay pot rice helps your family create delicious meals whenever they want

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

25

Reviews

2

11/01/2022

Singapore

Singapore

The product is great which what i needed

The product is great and the brand i trust i will buy again.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3060/52 Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3060/52 Rice Cooker

17/04/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Philips employee

Verified buyer

The rice is delicious

[Employee of philipsglobal] The rice cooker is handy & the rice cooked is very tasty as compared to the normal rice cooker.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3060 Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3060 Rice Cooker

12/07/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Beautiful design.

Happy with my purchase. Good to look at and good performance. Suited for small family of 4 or less.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3060 Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3060 Rice Cooker

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