Five major cooking functions

Select reheating and warming functions with one touch for hot food whenever you want it; The cooking completion times for all 6 menus can be set 24 hours in advance. Finish your breakfast or dinner early for a hassle-free life; Cooking times can be adjusted as necessary. Cooking times for soups, congee and stews can be adjusted between 1-4 hours, and yogurt between 4-12 hours; Also comes with a child lock function giving you peace of mind