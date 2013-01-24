Home
    Viva Collection

    Rice Cooker

    HD3060
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Small size, big functionality Small size, big functionality Small size, big functionality
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Rice Cooker

      HD3060
      Overall Rating / 5

      Small size, big functionality

      The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time.

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $109.00

      Viva Collection Rice Cooker

      Small size, big functionality

      The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time. See all benefits

      Small size, big functionality

      The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $109.00

      Viva Collection Rice Cooker

      Small size, big functionality

      The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time. See all benefits

        Small size, big functionality

        Various menus to meet different cooking needs

        • Mini-cooker
        • 0.7 L
        • 330W
        0.7L volume designed for single people or small families

        0.7L volume designed for single people or small families

        0.7L volume holds 4 cups of rice and congee made with 0.5 cups of rice. Suitable for single people or small families, with no need to worry about leftovers

        Five major cooking functions

        Five major cooking functions

        Select reheating and warming functions with one touch for hot food whenever you want it; The cooking completion times for all 6 menus can be set 24 hours in advance. Finish your breakfast or dinner early for a hassle-free life; Cooking times can be adjusted as necessary. Cooking times for soups, congee and stews can be adjusted between 1-4 hours, and yogurt between 4-12 hours; Also comes with a child lock function giving you peace of mind

        Compact design takes up a small amount of space

        Compact design takes up a small amount of space

        Compact design takes up a small amount of space.

        Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

        Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

        Aluminum alloy inner lid can be detached and cleaned to prevent the buildup of dirt and bacteria

        Hydrating micro-pressure design for outstanding performance

        Hydrating micro-pressure design for outstanding performance

        Built-in hydrating micro-pressure valve design provides maximum moisture retention, bringing out the natural flavor of the food for optimum taste

        Touch sensor for easy operation

        Touch sensor for easy operation

        Sensitive, easy to operate, durable

        Includes: rice, soups, congee, stews, yogurt and risottos

        Six handpicked menus: Rice, risottos, soups and congee for all your daily needs; Nourishing stews and yogurt provide the nutrition you need for a healthy life.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Measuring cup
          Yes
          Rice scoop
          Yes
          Soup scoop
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1  m
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Voltage
          230  V
          Wattage
          330  W
          Inner pot capacity
          2 L
          Rice capacity
          0.7  L

        • Design specifications

          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          395*300*245  mm
          Color(s)
          Black and blue

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

