2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3060/62
Small size, big functionality
The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time.
Mini-cooker
0.7 L
330W
0.7L volume holds 4 cups of rice and congee made with 0.5 cups of rice. Suitable for single people or small families, with no need to worry about leftovers
Select reheating and warming functions with one touch for hot food whenever you want it; The cooking completion times for all 6 menus can be set 24 hours in advance. Finish your breakfast or dinner early for a hassle-free life; Cooking times can be adjusted as necessary. Cooking times for soups, congee and stews can be adjusted between 1-4 hours, and yogurt between 4-12 hours; Also comes with a child lock function giving you peace of mind
Six handpicked menus: Rice, soups and congee for all your daily needs; Nourishing stews and yogurt provide the nutrition you need for a healthy life; Quick and easy clay pot rice helps your family create delicious meals whenever they want
3.8
of 5
25
Reviews
Ernest013183
11/01/2022
Singapore
The product is great which what i needed
The product is great and the brand i trust i will buy again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3060/52 Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3060/52 Rice Cooker
Rice Lover
17/04/2021
Singapore
Philips employee
Verified buyer
The rice is delicious
[Employee of philipsglobal] The rice cooker is handy & the rice cooked is very tasty as compared to the normal rice cooker.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3060 Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3060 Rice Cooker
Sammy
12/07/2019
Singapore
Beautiful design.
Happy with my purchase. Good to look at and good performance. Suited for small family of 4 or less.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3060 Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3060 Rice Cooker