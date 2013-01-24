Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits
Rice cooker
Philips shop price
Total:
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.
The rice is cooked at high power and regulated by a microcontroller chip, which accelerates the cooking time so you can cook delicious rice with ease in just 25 minutes, saving 1/3 cooking time.
5-layer non-stick and anti-scratch coating ensures inner pot is long lasting and easy to clean.
The water content of the rice is locked in via the unique steam return loop design, retaining the original fragrance of the rice.
Enhance moisture absorption for firm yet shiny fluffy rice. Controls temperature accuracy at every stage of cooking to optimize the taste.
10 menus, including: Standard cook, Quick cook, Porridge, Grains, Small portion, Clay pot rice, Soup, Cake, Noodles and Reheat.
Detaches easily for hassle-free cleaning.
Large digital display makes it easy to control cooking progress.
Design specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications