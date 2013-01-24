Home
    Daily Collection

    Rice cooker

    HD4514/60
    Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
      -{discount-value}

      Daily Collection Rice cooker

      HD4514/60
      Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

      Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Daily Collection Rice cooker

      Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

      Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Rice cooker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

        Smart program brings out the great taste of rice

        • 1.5 liter
        • 860W
        Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

        24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

        24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

        24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.

        "Tornado Cooking" accelerates the cooking time just 25 min

        "Tornado Cooking" accelerates the cooking time just 25 min

        The rice is cooked at high power and regulated by a microcontroller chip, which accelerates the cooking time so you can cook delicious rice with ease in just 25 minutes, saving 1/3 cooking time.

        5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

        5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

        5-layer non-stick and anti-scratch coating ensures inner pot is long lasting and easy to clean.

        Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

        Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

        The water content of the rice is locked in via the unique steam return loop design, retaining the original fragrance of the rice.

        "FragrantTaste" enhances optimal moisture absorption

        "FragrantTaste" enhances optimal moisture absorption

        Enhance moisture absorption for firm yet shiny fluffy rice. Controls temperature accuracy at every stage of cooking to optimize the taste.

        10 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

        10 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

        10 menus, including: Standard cook, Quick cook, Porridge, Grains, Small portion, Clay pot rice, Soup, Cake, Noodles and Reheat.

        Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

        Detaches easily for hassle-free cleaning.

        Easy to control cooking progress

        Large digital display makes it easy to control cooking progress.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials of main body
          Plastic
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          365*274*224  mm
          Color(s)
          White and Orange

        • Accessories

          Measuring cup
          Yes
          2-in-1 rice spoon
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Wattage
          860  W
          Cord length
          1.20  m
          Capacity
          1.5  L

