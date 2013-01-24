  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Avance Collection

    IH Rice Cooker

    HD4535/62
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection IH Rice Cooker

      HD4535/62
      Overall Rating / 5

      Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

      Patented iSpiral IH technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro processor form ultra strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Avance Collection IH Rice Cooker

      Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

      Patented iSpiral IH technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro processor form ultra strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked. See all benefits

      Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

      Patented iSpiral IH technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro processor form ultra strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Avance Collection IH Rice Cooker

      Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

      Patented iSpiral IH technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro processor form ultra strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        IH Rice Cooker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

        With the innovative iSpiral IH technology

        • iSpiral IH technology
        • Bakuhanseki coating iron pot
        • 1.5L
        Create strong outside-in waterflow to heat grains evenly

        Create strong outside-in waterflow to heat grains evenly

        Patented iSpiral induction heating technology to create strong vortex which can make sure every grain is heated evenly and well cooked.

        13 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

        13 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

        13 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.

        12 hours keep warm

        12 hours keep warm

        Keep the food warm and fresh for up to 12 hours.

        Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

        Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

        Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.

        Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

        Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

        Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.

        Strong power distribution to ensure well-cooked grains

        Strong power distribution due to iSpiral IH technology to ensure every grain is well cooked.

        Bakuhanseki coating contains minerals and trace elements

        Bakuhanseki coating contains minerals and trace elements which are all essential to a healthy human body; 5-layer iron pot with superior heat conductivity and durable.

        Fast cook and slow cook to meet a variety of cooking needs

        Fast cook to cook rice quickly within 25min; slow cook to make meats taste more tender or to cook a variety of desserts.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring cup
          • Spatula
          • Steaming tray/basket

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Detachable vent
          • On/off switch
          • Preset cooking function
          • Time control
          • Power-on light
          Keep warm function
          12  hour(s)
          Prefix programs
          13
          Type of lid
          Fixed

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.0  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          220~240  V
          Power
          1500  W

        • Design

          Color of control panel
          Dark beluga
          Color
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us