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    • Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

      Avance Collection IH Rice Cooker

      HD4535/62

      Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

      Patented iSpiral IH technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro processor form ultra strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked.

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      Suggested retail price: $299.00

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      Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

      With the innovative iSpiral IH technology

      • iSpiral IH technology
      • Bakuhanseki coating iron pot
      • 1.5L
      Create strong outside-in waterflow to heat grains evenly

      Create strong outside-in waterflow to heat grains evenly

      Patented iSpiral induction heating technology to create strong vortex which can make sure every grain is heated evenly and well cooked.

      13 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

      13 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

      13 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.

      12 hours keep warm

      12 hours keep warm

      Keep the food warm and fresh for up to 12 hours.

      Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

      Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

      Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.

      Strong power distribution to ensure well-cooked grains

      Strong power distribution due to iSpiral IH technology to ensure every grain is well cooked.

      Bakuhanseki coating contains minerals and trace elements

      Bakuhanseki coating contains minerals and trace elements which are all essential to a healthy human body; 5-layer iron pot with superior heat conductivity and durable.

      Fast cook and slow cook to meet a variety of cooking needs

      Fast cook to cook rice quickly within 25min; slow cook to make meats taste more tender or to cook a variety of desserts.

      Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Spatula
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Power
        1500  W
        Voltage
        220~240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Color of control panel
        Dark beluga

      • General specifications

        Keep warm function
        12  hour(s)
        Type of lid
        Fixed
        Product features
        • Detachable vent
        • On/off switch
        • Preset cooking function
        • Time control
        • Power-on light
        Prefix programs
        13

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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