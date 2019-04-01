Avance Collection IH Rice Cooker
Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked
Patented iSpiral IH technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro processor form ultra strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked.
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Suggested retail price: $299.00
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Avance Collection
IH Rice Cooker
Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked With the innovative iSpiral IH technology iSpiral IH technology Bakuhanseki coating iron pot 1.5L Create strong outside-in waterflow to heat grains evenly
Patented iSpiral induction heating technology to create strong vortex which can make sure every grain is heated evenly and well cooked.
13 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook
13 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.
12 hours keep warm
Keep the food warm and fresh for up to 12 hours.
Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time
Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.
Strong power distribution to ensure well-cooked grains
Strong power distribution due to iSpiral IH technology to ensure every grain is well cooked.
Bakuhanseki coating contains minerals and trace elements
Bakuhanseki coating contains minerals and trace elements which are all essential to a healthy human body; 5-layer iron pot with superior heat conductivity and durable.
Fast cook and slow cook to meet a variety of cooking needs
Fast cook to cook rice quickly within 25min; slow cook to make meats taste more tender or to cook a variety of desserts.
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.
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Country of origin
Made in
China
Accessories
Included
Measuring cup
Spatula
Steaming tray/basket
Technical specifications
Cord length
1.0
m Power
1500
W Voltage
220~240
V Frequency
50/60
Hz
Design
Color
Black Color of control panel
Dark beluga
General specifications
Keep warm function
12
hour(s) Type of lid
Fixed Product features
Detachable vent
On/off switch
Preset cooking function
Time control
Power-on light Prefix programs
13
Finishing
Material of main body
Plastic
Service
2-year worldwide guarantee
Yes
Sustainability
Packaging
> 90% recycled materials User manual
100% recycled paper
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