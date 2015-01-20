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  • Boil just what you need
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  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
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  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need

Discontinued

Kettle

HD4622/20

5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Boil just what you need
The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this Philips electric mini kettle HD4622/20 allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 50% energy and reduce your impact on environment
See all benefits

This kettle save up to 66 % energy

Boil just what you need

  • 1.25 L 2400 W

  • 1 cup indicator

  • Brushed metal

  • Hinged lid

One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

Elegant red light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

20/01/2015

한국

한국

사용하기편리하고세련된디자인에안전까지생각한좋은제품

아직 많이 사용해보진 않았지만 깔끔하고 세련된 메탈 디자인에 인테리어 효과까지 주방이 새로워 보입니다 내부도 스테인리스로 되어 있어 위생적이고 거름망이 이물질들을 한번 더 걸러줘서 좋습니다 그리고 안전장치까지 잘 되어있어 추천하고 싶은 제품이예요

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4622/20 무선 전기주전자

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4622/20 무선 전기주전자

04/11/2013

한국

한국

무광의 고급스러운 메탈의 느낌과 안정감을 주는 디자인의 어우러짐

안정감주는 디자인만큼 빠른속도의 물 끓임으로 인해 포트의 기능을 100% 만족시켜주는 제품입니다 또한 필립스의 무상AS 2년이라는 신뢰감은 전기포트의 쓰임이 물과 전기의 만남임에도 불구하고 소비자로 하여금 안심하고 사용할수있는 토대를 마련해 줍니다

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4622/20 무선 전기주전자

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4622/20 무선 전기주전자

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