    Rice cooker

    HD4743/00
    More life in every bowl
      Rice cooker

      HD4743/00
      More life in every bowl

      Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost.

        Rice cooker

        More life in every bowl

        Smart and automatic Fuzzy Logic control cooking

        • HD4743/00
        • 5.5 cups
        2 rice cooking menus

        2 rice cooking menus

        Rice menu includes: regular, quick rice cooking

        Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

        Easy-to-program timer ensures rice and meal is ready on time

        Easy-to-program timer ensures rice and meal is ready on time

        Use the timer for the rice cooking functions and the steam, stew, congee cooking and soup cooking mode. Timer cooking can preset up to 23 hours

        Swing handle for easy carrying

        Swing handle for easy carrying

        Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

        Durable, extra-thick non-stick innerpot

        Durable, extra-thick non-stick innerpot

        Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

        The computerized heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.

        4 food menus for more healthy varieties

        It has varieties of cooking menu including congee, soup, steam, slow cook/ Pau Fan (Pau Fan is for China region only)

        Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

        Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.

        Dedicated program for cooking small portions

        Small amount cooking program is for rice menu only

        Advanced lid design for easy and safe access

        Cool surface, easy to access with one touch button

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nourishing meals
          Yes
          Multi-menu selections*
          Yes
          Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
          Yes
          Reheat function for
          fresh rice instantly
          Dedicated program for cooking small portions
          Yes
          Timer mode ensures
          rice is ready when you want
          Large LCD with clock and timer display
          Yes
          Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
          Yes
          Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
          Yes
          Swing handle for easy carrying
          Yes
          Advanced lid design for easy and safe access
          Yes
          Spillover prevention vent
          Yes
          Backup memory when power interruption
          Yes
          Dish washer safe inner pot
          Yes
          Detachable power cord for convenient storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.0/5.5  Litres / cups
          Inner pot capacity
          3 Litres
          Cord length
          1.0  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Wattage
          600  W

        • Design specifications

          Materials of main body
          Plastic - PP
          Color(s)
          Sparkling white
          Weight appliance
          3.1  kg
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          3.8  kg
          Width
          249  mm
          Height
          215  mm
          Depth
          320  mm

        • Accessories

          Plastic steam tray
          Yes
          Rice scoop
          Yes
          Soup scoop
          Yes
          Measuring cup
          Yes

