Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Rice cooker

    HD4754
    Overall Rating / 5
    • More life in every bowl More life in every bowl More life in every bowl
      -{discount-value}

      Rice cooker

      HD4754
      Overall Rating / 5

      More life in every bowl

      Nutrition is the most important element to stay healthy. Philips' new range of rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Rice cooker

      More life in every bowl

      Nutrition is the most important element to stay healthy. Philips' new range of rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost. See all benefits

      More life in every bowl

      Nutrition is the most important element to stay healthy. Philips' new range of rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Rice cooker

      More life in every bowl

      Nutrition is the most important element to stay healthy. Philips' new range of rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all multicooker-and-rice-cooker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Rice cooker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        More life in every bowl

        Smart & automatic Artificial Intelligence cooking

        • 1.8 liter
        Versatile menu options*

        Versatile menu options*

        casseroles, cakes, congee and soups.

        Nutritional Keep Warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Nutritional Keep Warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Easy-to-program timer ensures rice is ready when you want it

        Easy-to-program timer ensures rice is ready when you want it

        Durable, extra-thick non-stick inner pot

        Durable, extra-thick non-stick inner pot

        Detachable and washable inner lid

        Detachable and washable inner lid

        Smart and automatic cooking programs for a variety of rice*

        Rice for China region: See-Mew rice, North-East rice, Fragrant rice, Glutinous rice, other rice; rice for other Asia regions: Plain rice, Sushi rice, Brown rice, Glutinous rice, mixed rice.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Artificial Intelligence control
          Yes
          Cooks a variety of rice*
          Yes
          Versatile menu options*
          Yes
          Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
          Yes
          Reheat function for
          fresh rice instantly
          Dedicated program for cooking small portions
          Yes
          Timer mode ensures
          rice is ready when you want
          Large LCD with clock and timer display
          Yes
          Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
          Yes
          Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
          Yes
          Swing handle for easy carrying
          Yes
          Advanced lid design for easy and safe access
          Yes
          Detachable and washable inner lid
          Yes
          Spillover prevention vent
          Yes
          Backup memory when power interruption
          Yes
          Dish washer safe inner pot
          Yes
          Detachable power cord for convenient storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.8/10  Litres / cups
          Cord length
          1.0  m
          Voltage
          110, 220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Wattage
          825/900  W

        • Design specifications

          Materials of main body
          Plastic - PP
          Width
          255  mm
          Height
          256  mm
          Depth
          271  mm
          Weight appliance
          4.3  kg
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          5.3  kg
          Color(s)
          Sparkling white

        • Accessories

          Plastic steam tray
          Yes
          Rice scoop
          Yes
          Soup scoop
          Yes
          Measuring cup
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us