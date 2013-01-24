Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Rice cooker

    HD4777/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Break the routine Break the routine Break the routine
      -{discount-value}

      Rice cooker

      HD4777/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Break the routine

      The Philips’ Healthy Variety rice cooker HD4777/00 come with unbeatable amount of cooking menus, Smartouch panel guiding you through cooking and a dedicated set of accessories, surprising your family with different healthy meals every day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $349.00
      Find similar products

      Rice cooker

      Break the routine

      The Philips’ Healthy Variety rice cooker HD4777/00 come with unbeatable amount of cooking menus, Smartouch panel guiding you through cooking and a dedicated set of accessories, surprising your family with different healthy meals every day. See all benefits

      Break the routine

      The Philips’ Healthy Variety rice cooker HD4777/00 come with unbeatable amount of cooking menus, Smartouch panel guiding you through cooking and a dedicated set of accessories, surprising your family with different healthy meals every day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $349.00
      Find similar products

      Rice cooker

      Break the routine

      The Philips’ Healthy Variety rice cooker HD4777/00 come with unbeatable amount of cooking menus, Smartouch panel guiding you through cooking and a dedicated set of accessories, surprising your family with different healthy meals every day. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all multicooker-and-rice-cooker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Rice cooker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Break the routine

        Rice cooker with 30 varieties

        • Healthy Variety
        • 30 menus
        • 10 cups
        Extra thick inner pot for more even heating

        Extra thick inner pot for more even heating

        Extra thick cast iron aluminum nature inside coating ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot

        9 rice menus for nutritious and tasty rice

        9 rice menus for nutritious and tasty rice

        Rice menu includes plain rice, quick plain rice, small portion plain rice, sushi rice, brown rice, glutinous rice, mixed rice, claypot, pau fan.

        21 food menus maximize healthy varieties

        21 food menus maximize healthy varieties

        It has 21 varieties of cooking menu including congee- plain congee thick, plain congee thin, green bean congee, millet congee, chicken congee , Pasta - with pasta sauce, Soup- vegetable soup, tom yum soup, long boil soup, Oatmeal, Yoghurt, Dessert- green bean soup, sesame paste, papaya fungus soup, lotus seed & longan soup; cake; Stew, Steam, Double Boil- soup, egg/milk custard.

        Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

        Step by step visual and audio guidance

        Step by step visual and audio guidance

        Each cooking program will come with step by step visual and audio guidance during set up and cooking. User can simply follow the instructions shown on the screen. It provides three language settings options for text guidance.

        Advance panel design via touch navigation

        Advance panel design via touch navigation

        Innovative touch senor control allows user to navigate the cooking program effortlessly. It consists of touch senor panel with LED buttons, and the rotary control in the center to set time and browse the menus on the screen.

        Color backlit LCD with text and animation

        Color backlit LCD with text and animation

        LCD with color backlit indicates different cooking status clearly (set up in white; cooking/reheat in red; keep warm in green). It displays texts and animations to guide user through all cooking steps.

        Dedicated accessories for yoghurt, double boil and desserts

        Dedicated accessories for yoghurt, double boil and desserts

        It comes with dedicated accessories for unique cooking menus including yoghurt, sweet tofu, double boil for soup and milk custard/egg. The detachable design of steam tray can be separated as a plastic stand to cope with different cooking needs. All accessories are stackable for convenient storage.

        Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

        Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

        Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.

        Artificial Intelligence control for fresh & nutritious meals

        Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs

        Detachable and washable inner lid

        Wash the inner lid frequently to avoid odor. Simply remove the inner lid from the appliance and clean thoroughly.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Artificial Intelligence control
          Yes
          9 rice menus
          Yes
          21 cooking menus
          Yes
          Reheat function for rice
          Yes
          Small portion of rice cooking
          Yes
          12 hours keep warm
          Yes
          Quick cook for plain rice
          Yes
          Step by step guidance
          Yes
          3 language setting options
          Yes
          Touch sensor control panel
          Yes
          Color backlit LCD display
          Yes
          Easy-to-program timer
          Yes
          Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
          Yes
          Easy clean non-stick innerpot
          Yes
          Handled inner pot
          Yes
          Advanced lid design
          Yes
          Dedicated cooking accessories
          Yes
          Detachable inner lid
          Yes
          Spillover prevention vent
          Yes
          Swing handle for easy carrying
          Yes
          Detachable power cord for convenient storage
          Yes
          Backup memory in power failure
          Yes
          Water level indicator
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Rice scoop
          Yes
          Soup scoop
          Yes
          Measuring cup
          Yes
          Plastic steam tray
          Yes
          Double boil pot
          Yes
          Yoghurt cup
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.8/10  Litres / cups
          Inner pot capacity
          5 litres
          Cord length
          1.0  m
          Voltage
          220  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Wattage
          825 (China)  W

        • Design specifications

          Materials of main body
          PP
          Weight appliance
          5.18  kg
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          7.5  kg
          Color(s)
          White body, Black panel
          Width
          287  mm
          Height
          289.7  mm
          Depth
          249.4  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Detachable Steam Tray
        • Double Boil Pot
        • Yoghurt Pot

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us