    Daily Collection

    Fryer

    HD6103/70
    Fast frying, easy cleaning
      Daily Collection Fryer

      HD6103/70
      Fast frying, easy cleaning

      With 2000 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to a handy PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

      Daily Collection Fryer

      Fast frying, easy cleaning

      With 2000 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to a handy PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Fryer

        Fast frying, easy cleaning

        Preclean easy oil removal fryer with 2000W

        • 1100g
        PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

        PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

        To soak the inner bowl in hot water for quick and easy cleaning.

        Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

        Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

        Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.

        The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

        The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

        The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

        The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

        Large capacity for family-sized servings

        For family-sized servings up to 1100 g.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Automatic lid release
          Yes
          Adjustable thermostat
          150-190  °C
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Handgrips
          Yes
          Power-on light
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          2000  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity
          1100  g
          Oil content
          2  L
          Cord length
          1.2  m

        • Design specifications

          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          285 x 275 x 265  mm
          Weight appliance
          2.33  kg
          Materials
          Plastic (PP)
          Color(s)
          White with light blue

