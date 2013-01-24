Home
    Fast frying, easy cleaning
      With 2000 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to a handy PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

        Fast frying, easy cleaning

        With 2000 W, easy oil removal, PreClean

        • 1000g
        • With timer
        PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

        PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

        To soak the inner bowl in hot water for quick and easy cleaning.

        Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

        Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

        Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.

        The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

        The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

        Reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

        The frying basket, lid and oil container are dishwashable

        The frying basket, lid and oil container are dishwashable

        On/off switch for additional safety

        On/off switch for additional safety

        Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

        Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner - which it is better for your health - and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.

        The separate digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

        Allows easy pre-setting of the frying time. With its suction disc the timer will stick to nearly anything: you don't have to keep an eye on your food anymore!

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Automatic lid release
          Yes
          Adjustable thermostat
          150-190  °C
          Viewing window
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Handgrips
          Yes
          Power-on light
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          2000  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity
          1000  g
          Oil content
          2  L
          Cord length
          1.2  m

        • Design specifications

          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          285 x 275 x 265  mm
          Weight appliance
          2.64  kg
          Materials
          Plastic (PP)
          Color(s)
          White with light blue

