    Daily Collection

    Coffee maker

    HD7400/20
    • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
      Daily Collection Coffee maker

      HD7400/20
      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Reliable and easy to use Philips coffeemaker which is ideal for people looking for a compact design. See all benefits

        Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

        Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

        • With glass jug
        • White blue
        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

        Dishwasher-proof parts

        Dishwasher-proof parts

        Dishwasher-proof parts for easy cleaning

        Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want

        Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want

        Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to poor a cup of coffee

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

        Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

        Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

        This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.

        Cable storage

        Cable storage

        Storing the cable under the coffeemaker will avoid cable clutter for a clean kitchen work top.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          White/red
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          21*17.5 *24  mm
          Weight appliance
          1.1  kg

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non slip feet
          Yes
          Illuminated power switch
          Yes
          Detachable filter holder
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Dishwasher proof swing filter and jug
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Brewing time
          6  minute(s)
          Capacity
          0.625/4-6  Litres / cups
          Power
          750  W

