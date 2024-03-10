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2 year warranty
30-day return
Coffee
All series
Daily Collection Coffee maker
Discontinued
Support
HD7400/20
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User Manual Philips
Reliable and easy to use Philips coffeemaker which is ideal for people looking for a compact design.
All (4)
Why is my Philips Coffee Maker making noise during brewing?
How often should I descale my Philips Coffee Maker?
Where can I buy a new jug for my Philips Coffee Maker?
How to descale my Philips Coffee Maker?
The coffee from my Philips Coffee Maker is not hot enough
The Philips coffee maker still drips after brewing
My Philips Coffee Maker is turning off automatically
My Philips Coffee Maker is not working or turning on
The filter holder of my Philips Coffee Maker overflows
My Philips Coffee Maker is not strong enough
Contacting Philips
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